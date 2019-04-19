Giants draft rumors: Josh Rosen may be out of reach at current trade price, QB in play at No. 6?

One year after (foolishly) passing on Sam Darnold to take a running back (albeit, a pretty great one in Saquon Barkley), the New York Giants will enter the 2019 NFL Draft as one of the most intriguing teams that has the ability to shape the draft with two first-round picks. The question on everybody's mind: Is this the year the Giants finally draft Eli Manning's successor?

With less than a week remaining until the draft, an answer to that question has yet to emerge, but rumors continue to circulate.

The Giants will have at least three chances to obtain a young quarterback by the end of Round 1. They can try to trade for Josh Rosen, who is reportedly available for trade as the Cardinals consider taking Kyler Murray at the top of the draft. They can draft a quarterback at No. 6. Or they can select a quarterback at No. 17.

Let's start with Rosen, a quarterback the Giants also could've taken at No. 2 a year ago. Apparently, they're worried about his personality, something we heard a ton about Rosen before he entered the league -- a debate that I never hope to relive.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, who cited a team source, their "biggest concern" about Rosen was "his personality and how it would fit in New York." Vacchiano writes that "there were worries inside the Giants organization about how Rosen would handle the press when, inevitably, things went wrong on the field."

On his part, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman hasn't been willing to say if he's discussed a potential trade with the Cardinals. But he has indicated that the personality of a quarterback matters.

"Being a quarterback of a team in this type of market is a load," Gettleman said, per SNY. "It's a mental load. It's more than just looking at a guy's physical talent. It's about his makeup. … You have to have a mental toughness about you to play the position here in New York."

Rosen's personality would really be the dumbest possible reason for the Giants to pass on him. Just read what Larry Fitzgerald has said about Rosen. It doesn't seem like his personality is an issue at all, at least not with his Cardinals teammates. And that's what should matter the most.

Isn't this the kind of personality you'd want in a quarterback?

“Whatever decisions are made, it’s my duty to prove them right if they keep me, and prove them wrong if they ship me off”



Josh Rosen has heard all the noise surrounding the Cardinals leading up to the draft: https://t.co/ioW1ifdLsV pic.twitter.com/ItqeuQLdOq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 18, 2019

Despite their concerns, the Giants are still reportedly interested in him, but perhaps not interested enough to complete a deal. Vacchiano reports that the Giants aren't willing to give up either of their first-round picks, "don't seem inclined to trade" their second-round pick, and don't think their third-round pick would get the job done.

Translation: The Giants are interested in Rosen, but only at their price, but they don't think their price is one the Cardinals would accept.

The draft is right around the corner, but plenty of time remains for the Giants to decide that Rosen is actually worth a second-round pick. If Rosen were coming out of college in this year's draft, he'd likely be considered by some the top quarterback in the draft. It's only because of Rosen's dreadful year, which he spent in a terrible offensive system that resulted in the offensive coordinator's dismissal in the middle of the season and the firing of the rest of the coaching staff at the end of the year, that his stock has fallen considerably. How many rookie quarterbacks would've thrived in that environment?

There's also plenty of time for the Cardinals to either come to the realization that they're not going to get more than a third-round pick for Rosen or decide that they want to build around Rosen instead of starting over with Murray, the latter of which is something our Pete Prisco has talked about recently.

The point being, even though the draft begins on Thursday night, things can change quickly. For all we know, it'll be a team like the Redskins or Patriots (gulp) that agrees to acquire Rosen.

The Giants could also decide to draft a quarterback. With the No. 6 and No. 17 picks, they should be in a position to grab either Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, or maybe Daniel Jones (considered the worst of the bunch) in the first round.

On Thursday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport offered an update.

"The conventional wisdom now feels like the Giants will pass on a quarterback at six. But it is fascinating for me the amount of people I have spoken with who now are convinced -- convinced -- the Giants take (a quarterback) at six," Rapoport said.

Rapoport mentioned that Haskins is "the kind of player" the Giants would like to be "the face of the franchise." He also mentioned Jones as a potential fit.

From @NFLTotalAccess: With #OSU QB Dwayne Haskins saying he'd be comfortable learning from Eli Manning, it raises the question... will the #Giants take a QB? Several smart people around the NFL are convinced they will. pic.twitter.com/9X5tOZSjrn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2019

Speaking of Jones, there's also this:

There is a team with Daniel Jones as their No. 1 QB on their board. And y’all know exactly who that team is. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 19, 2019

The assumption is that the team in question is the Giants.

It's also worth remembering that everything the Giants have said publicly indicates they have a wealth of confidence in 38-year-old Eli Manning. They might not even draft a quarterback this year. They could decide to wait for next year's draft class. After trading away Odell Beckham, that might not be the worst move for a franchise in sudden need of a proper rebuild.

To review: The Giants are interested in Rosen, but were also concerned about his personality a year ago and don't want to give up a first- or second-round pick for him. "The conventional wisdom" says the Giants won't take a quarterback at No. 6, but now some people around the league are "convinced" they will. The Giants are still happy with Manning -- at least that's what they're saying. Finally, the Cardinals are interested in Murray, but could decide to keep Rosen.

To sum up: We know nothing.

The good news is that winter is finally almost here. The draft is only six days away.