Giles-Harris, Joe, LB, Duke
NFL Draft analysis for Giles-Harris, Joe, LB, Duke
Draft Scouting Report:
Giles-Harris has an NFL body right now, and he's not totally immobile. He works well across the field through traffic just doesn't possess the traits needs to flourish in coverage. -- CT
