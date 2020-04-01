Grant Delpit, S, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 89

Strengths:

  • Playmaker in middle of the field
  • Can play FS, SS, in the slot and even CB
  • Has a nose for the ball, natural playmaking abilities

Weaknesses:

  • Huge questions about his ability to tackle
  • Sometimes shies away from taking on blocks
  • Didn't run at the combine raising concerns about deep speed
