Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 56.78 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Nick Harris
Summary:
Grant Gibson has a strong, sturdy base but is not the most fleet of foot. He blocks with good leverage but struggles against bigger, more powerful defenders. Gibson does a good job of moving his feet when engaged and sealing blocks.
Strengths:
- Strong, sturdy base
- Blocks with good leverage
- Does a good job of sealing blocks
- Does a good job moving his feet when engaged
Weaknesses:
- Not the most fleet of foot
- Struggles against bigger, more powerful defenders