Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 56.78 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Nick Harris

Summary:

Grant Gibson has a strong, sturdy base but is not the most fleet of foot. He blocks with good leverage but struggles against bigger, more powerful defenders. Gibson does a good job of moving his feet when engaged and sealing blocks.

Strengths:

Strong, sturdy base

Blocks with good leverage

Does a good job of sealing blocks

Does a good job moving his feet when engaged

Weaknesses: