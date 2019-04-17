Gray, Derwin, OL, Maryland

NFL Draft analysis for Gray, Derwin, OL, Maryland

Draft Scouting Report:

Gray is somewhat sluggish in his movements but just athletic enough to get the job done as a pass protector. Like Donovan Smith, Gray's girth and length really help to mask athletic deficiencies. Better on pass plays than paving lanes for the run, Gray has a chance to land in the middle of the draft and start at left tackle early in his career. -- CT

