Gray, Derwin, OL, Maryland
NFL Draft analysis for Gray, Derwin, OL, Maryland
Draft Scouting Report:
Gray is somewhat sluggish in his movements but just athletic enough to get the job done as a pass protector. Like Donovan Smith, Gray's girth and length really help to mask athletic deficiencies. Better on pass plays than paving lanes for the run, Gray has a chance to land in the middle of the draft and start at left tackle early in his career. -- CT
