Grier, Will, QB, West Virginia

NFL Draft analysis for Grier, Will, QB, West Virginia

Draft Scouting Report:

Very good understanding of pre-snap defense and gets the ball out quickly on shorter routes. If Ryan Finley is an anticipation thrower, Grier is a timing thrower on deeper routes. He shows good touch on sideline routes though he sometimes tries to make plays when throwing the ball away is the smart move. Downfield arm-strength accuracy is a concern, as is his decision making, which can lead to unforced errors. -- RW

