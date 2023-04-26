Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.87 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tyreke Smith

Summary:

Habakkuk Baldonado is a long-striding EDGE with quality length who lacks big-time athleticism. At times, he's slippery with his swipe or inside move and certainly more of a methodical, hand-work type than a defender who'll win against OTs with speed, quickness, or overall athleticism. He's not incredibly stiff, though. At times, he tries to dip/bend around the corner and shows that he has some flexibility, yet that won't be his specialty in the NFL. Power is lacking despite his quality size. Run defense is good because he dispatches blocks well and has a large tackling radius. Good hustle, but not a hair-on-fire type. He feels like a rotational three-down EDGE with decently high floor but lower upside.

Strengths:

Plus length with long strides

Slippery when using arm-over through a gap

Planned out rushes help him maximize his athletic gifts as a rusher

Weaknesses: