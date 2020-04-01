Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

NFL Draft analysis for Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76

Strengths:

  • Drives feet in run game
  • Seals blocks well
  • Good lateral quickness

Weaknesses:

  • Hands get too wide
  • Footwork looks sloppy
  • Initial punch is too soft
