Hall, Emanuel, WR, Missouri

NFL Draft analysis for Hall, Emanuel, WR, Missouri

Draft Scouting Report:

Tall, jagged downfield speedster with elite burst, scary acceleration and long speed to take the top off any defense. Tracks it over his shoulder well, though he needs minimal work with his hands to make them more reliable. North-South yards-after-the-catch wideout who can run away from people if given time/space to build speed. -- CT

Our Latest Stories