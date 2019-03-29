Hanks, Terrill, LB, New Mexico St.

NFL Draft analysis for Hanks, Terrill, LB, New Mexico St.

Draft Scouting Report:

A converted safety, Hanks shows the athleticism of a defensive back, at least on tape. He ran a glacial 4.98 40 at the combine, which could move him from a solid Day 2 to a Day 3 pick. He can sift through trash to get to ball carrier but he sometimes overpursues and misses tackles as a result. He can cover tight ends and running backs though his lack of experience could affect his playing time early in his NFL career. -- RW

