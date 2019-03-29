Harmon, Kelvin, WR, NC State

Draft Scouting Report:

Capable of running every route, size, speed and physicality make him tough to tackle after the catch. His 40 time (4.60) will affect his draft stock but it shouldn't; he's a first-round talent. Harmon effortlessly gets in and out of breaks and routinely makes tough, contested catches that will make him invaluable at the next level. -- RW

