Harmon, Kelvin, WR, NC State
NFL Draft analysis for Harmon, Kelvin, WR, NC State
Draft Scouting Report:
Capable of running every route, size, speed and physicality make him tough to tackle after the catch. His 40 time (4.60) will affect his draft stock but it shouldn't; he's a first-round talent. Harmon effortlessly gets in and out of breaks and routinely makes tough, contested catches that will make him invaluable at the next level. -- RW
