Harris, Damien, RB, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Harris, Damien, RB, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Runs with a lot more power than his listed weight would suggest and has loose, relatively fluid hips, a combination that leads to defenders bouncing off him. Good, not great speed and cutting ability in space, and occasionally can make a defender miss. He's more of contact balance/power back and a rock in pass protection. -- CT

