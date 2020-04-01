Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

NFL Draft analysis for Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Freaky linear explosiveness
  • NFL-caliber man-coverage mirroring
  • Knows when the ball is arriving and routinely finds it

Weaknesses:

  • Red-flag three-cone time at the combine
  • Speed is average for the outside corner spot
  • Lacking size and length to play on the outside
