Harry, N'Keal, WR, Arizona St.

NFL Draft analysis for Harry, N'Keal, WR, Arizona St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Physically imposing jump-ball receiver with deceptive speed and explosiveness who lacks in the aglity department but starred at Arizona State since his true freshman season in 2016. Good, not great with the ball in his hands, Harry is a load to bring to the turf and can, in some instances, make defenders miss in space. Low-end WR1 who could flourish as a big slot at the next level. -- CT

