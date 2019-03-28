Haskins, Dwayne, QB, Ohio St.
NFL Draft analysis for Haskins, Dwayne, QB, Ohio St.
Draft Scouting Report:
Haskins was dominant during his 2018 seasons, completing 70 percent of his passes and throwing for 50 touchdowns. He's the best quarterback in this class, is a traditional dropback passer, and has the arm strength and accuracy to excel at the next level. There are concerns about his experience and mobility but neither will prevent him from being one of the first quarterbacks taken on draft day -- RW
