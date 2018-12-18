Hawaii Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii bowl game

Jaylon Ferguson's production is impossible to ignore. He has 43 sacks to his name at the collegiate level and a massive 65 tackles for loss in his illustrious four-year tenure at Louisiana Tech. Be on the lookout for him on the edge against Hawaii in this year's Hawaii Bowl.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google

Hawaii

John Ursua, WR

The junior receiver repeatedly scorched secondaries to the tune of 89 receptions for 1,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has typical twitchiness for a slot receiver but also possesses deceptive downfield speed. Ursua consistently created separation on a variety of routes and showcased soft hands on throws outside his frame. While he may return for his senior season, he's eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Louisiana Tech

Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE

Ferguson has enjoyed one of the most productive careers among edge-rushers in college football history. At 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, he has NFL size today. While not someone with a true trump card, Ferguson has above-average bend for his stature, a good speed-to-power game, and impressive length. As long as he doesn't tank during the pre-draft process, he's basically a lock to go no later than the third round.