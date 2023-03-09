Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.72 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Kyle Long
Summary:
Henry Bainivalu is a slender, highly athletic, on-the-move guard with laser-like accuracy on combo blocks and good knee bend that lowers his center of gravity in pass pro. He has Pro Bowl upside but won't be able to reach that level until he gets significantly stronger and adds a lot more sand in his pants.
Strengths:
- Ultra-light, dynamic feet
- Great hand work, constantly resets in pass protection to stay square
- Incredibly mobile but also accurate at second level
- Good knee bend
- Quality length
Weaknesses:
- Some lunging misses on film, in space and in pass protection
- Anchor has to get significantly better to play guard in the NFL
- Needs to pack on weight to deal with power of NFL defensive linemen
- Could play with better awareness of stunts and delayed bltizes