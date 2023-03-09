Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78.72 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kyle Long

Summary:

Henry Bainivalu is a slender, highly athletic, on-the-move guard with laser-like accuracy on combo blocks and good knee bend that lowers his center of gravity in pass pro. He has Pro Bowl upside but won't be able to reach that level until he gets significantly stronger and adds a lot more sand in his pants.

Strengths:

Ultra-light, dynamic feet

Great hand work, constantly resets in pass protection to stay square

Incredibly mobile but also accurate at second level

Good knee bend

Quality length

Weaknesses: