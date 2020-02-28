Henry Ruggs 40-yard dash time: NFL Draft prospect falls short of beating John Ross' combine record
The Alabama burner absolutely flew down the track in Indy, but it wasn't fast enough to set a record
INDIANAPOLIS -- He was close, but ultimately Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs came within a few hundredths of a second of breaking John Ross' record in the 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL combine.
The Crimson Tide lightning bolt clocked an official 4.27 in the 40-yard dash on Thursday night in prime time, the fastest time of any receiver at this year's combine and just .05 seconds slower than Ross' record in the most famed event.
Both Ruggs and Ross weighed in at 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, so, on paper, it was truly a fair race.
Ruggs suffered an injury on his second run, however, and couldn't take part in the on-field drills following the 40-yard dash. He was seen with an ice pack around his quad.
Ruggs also jumped 42 inches in the vertical -- tied for the second highest among wideouts -- and had a broad jump of 131 inches, which was the fifth-longest figure in that event among wideouts.
Ruggs' closest competitor at receiver in this year's 40-yard dash was Southern Mississippi's Quez Watkins at 4.35.
While Ruggs ultimately fell short in the 40-yard dash, his 4.27 time -- and jump measurements -- essentially lock him inside the first round, if not the top half of it.
