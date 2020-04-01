Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

NFL Draft analysis for Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 91

Strengths:

  • Almost always the fastest person on the field
  • Can score on short, intermediate, deep routes
  • Only dropped one ball in 2019; tough YAC runner

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to improve as a route running
  • Will need to prove he can routinely beat press man
