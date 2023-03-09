Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.62 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Christian Harris

Summary:

A Tennessee transfer who improved during his Alabama career, Henry To'oTo'o plays with an edge, is a willing tackler -- both between the tackles and in space -- though he benefits from having that Crimson Tide defensive line in front of him to allow him to make plays.

Strengths:

  • Moves well laterally, has speed to get to RBs trying to turn corner in run game
  • Smooth when flowing to ball in run game, though can sometimes gets lost in the wash
  • Not afraid to fill hole in run game, will put shoulder through RB for tackle

* Shows ability to get off TE blocks quickly between the tackles and make plays in run game

  • Good open-field tackler vs. shifty WR/RB types

Weaknesses:

  • Would like to see him to a better job of fighting through blocks
  • Good instincts, comes downhill with purpose ... but can struggle to get off blocks in space at times
  • Not asked to do a ton in coverage