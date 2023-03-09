Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.62 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Christian Harris

Summary:

A Tennessee transfer who improved during his Alabama career, Henry To'oTo'o plays with an edge, is a willing tackler -- both between the tackles and in space -- though he benefits from having that Crimson Tide defensive line in front of him to allow him to make plays.

Strengths:

Moves well laterally, has speed to get to RBs trying to turn corner in run game

Smooth when flowing to ball in run game, though can sometimes gets lost in the wash

Not afraid to fill hole in run game, will put shoulder through RB for tackle

* Shows ability to get off TE blocks quickly between the tackles and make plays in run game

Good open-field tackler vs. shifty WR/RB types

Weaknesses: