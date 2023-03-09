Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 82.62 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Christian Harris
Summary:
A Tennessee transfer who improved during his Alabama career, Henry To'oTo'o plays with an edge, is a willing tackler -- both between the tackles and in space -- though he benefits from having that Crimson Tide defensive line in front of him to allow him to make plays.
Strengths:
- Moves well laterally, has speed to get to RBs trying to turn corner in run game
- Smooth when flowing to ball in run game, though can sometimes gets lost in the wash
- Not afraid to fill hole in run game, will put shoulder through RB for tackle
* Shows ability to get off TE blocks quickly between the tackles and make plays in run game
- Good open-field tackler vs. shifty WR/RB types
Weaknesses:
- Would like to see him to a better job of fighting through blocks
- Good instincts, comes downhill with purpose ... but can struggle to get off blocks in space at times
- Not asked to do a ton in coverage