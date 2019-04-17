Herbig, Nate, OL, Stanford

NFL Draft analysis for Herbig, Nate, OL, Stanford

Draft Scouting Report:

More light-footed than your classic Stanford offensive lineman, although like most Cardinal blockers, he'll enter the NFL as a better run blocker than pass protector. Strong grip in pass pro with an improving anchor. Young prospect who's fast and effective on combo blocks. Lateral mobility is well-below average. Good hand placement. Guard in the NFL. -- CT

