Hill, Justice, RB, Oklahoma St.

NFL Draft analysis for Hill, Justice, RB, Oklahoma St.

Draft Scouting Report:

At 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, Hill is stronger than he looks, and displays quick burst and acceleration. His breakaway game speed is confirmed by his 4.4 40-yard time at the combine. Rarely taken down by the first defender, he's great in small areas. Needs to be a better blocker and and isn't a short yardage back. Can he run consistently between the tackles? -- RW

Our Latest Stories