Hockenson, T.J., TE, Iowa

NFL Draft analysis for Hockenson, T.J., TE, Iowa

Draft Scouting Report:

Young, dynamic pass-catching option with the athleticism and speed to threaten the seam and make catches well outside his frame. Immense leg churn as a blocker and very accurate finding linebackers in space. Probably needs to add more strength at the next level to control defensive ends at the point of attack, but is arguably the most exciting, new-age tight end to enter the league over the past few drafts. -- CT

Our Latest Stories