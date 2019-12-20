Holiday Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in USC vs. Iowa

NFL Draft followers need to watch this year's Holiday Bowl for the A.J. Epenesa vs. Austin Jackson matchup on the edge when the Trojans have the football.

Epenesa is basically a lock for the first round, and Jackson is primed for a pre-draft rise into Round 1. Iowa has a pair of future NFL tackles on its roster too.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Date: Friday, Dec. 27 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: SDCCU Stadium (San Diego, California)

USC

Michael Pittman, WR

While he'll have some competition for this label, Pittman is a candidate to be the most underrated receiver prospect in what is -- as you've heard countless times this season -- an absolutely loaded receiver group. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Pittman has outstanding size and plays to every inch and pound of it via his dominance in contested-catch targets and in the red zone with power forward-like box out skills. Despite his tall frame, he sinks well when breaking off his initial route stem which leads to a decent amount of separation on short and intermediate routes. After 758 yards at 18.6 yards per grab with six scores in 2018, Pittman proved he can be a high-volume producer this year with 1,222 yards on 95 grabs. He'll be a hot commodity on Day 2 of the draft, and with a strong pre-draft process, the first round is not out of the question.

Austin Jackson, OT

Jackson's only a junior, so we could use him in a Trojan uniform next season. But at 6-6 and 310 pounds with long limbs, solid balance, and light feet, he's already drawn heavy interest from decision-makers at the NFL level. To me, he just needs to get stronger against bull rushes to ultimately thrive in the NFL. Also, Jackson needs to get better resetting his hands against counter moves. We can't wait for his one-on-one clash with A.J. Epenesa. That's a matchup between two potential first-round picks.

Iowa

Tristan Wirfs, OT

Wirfs is one of the most unique offensive tackle prospects in the past few years because of how brutally strong he is. Many believed, based on his overpowering nature as a sophomore in 2018 that he'd kick inside to guard in the pros, but after an injury to Alaric Jackson precipitated a flip to the left tackle spot for Wirfs, and he thrived there, that notion is being reconsidered. While he's not an incredibly agile edge blocker, he moves extremely well for his 6-5, 322-pound frame, and there's really no "bad" weight on film. Wirfs will throw people out of the club in the run game and sit down to anchor in pass protection repeatedly. He could go in the Top 10.

A.J. Epenesa, EDGE

Epenesa has a gargantuan frame at 6-4 and 280 pounds and plays with decently heavy, active hands. There's power in every rush for him, and while he's not a Gumby-like prospect around the edge, but has more bend that you'd typically see from a defender of his size. He should acclimate quickly and be a three-down player but he'll have to get more efficient with his handwork and quicker winning with power to be a stud pass rusher in the pros.

Alaric Jackson, OT

Jackson was born to play left tackle, and at 6-6 and 320 pounds, he deserves the "dancing bear" moniker. He moves like an oversized tight end and has plenty of power behind his pads. His mean streak is noticeable, but at times it gets him into trouble against rushers because he has a tendency to lean forward into his blocks, although he's very accurate when deploying those authoritative blocks. He can thrive in a man or zone run-blocking scheme and because of his supreme athletic gifts, and Jackson isn't uncomfortable against speed rushers. Also, he's impeccable recognizing stunts. With a slightly cleaned up kick-slide, stronger grip strength, and a calmer nature in pass protection, the Iowa left tackle has franchise blindside protector written all over him.