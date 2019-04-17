Hollins, Justin, EDGE, Oregon

NFL Draft analysis for Hollins, Justin, EDGE, Oregon

Draft Scouting Report:

Hollins needs to add around 10 pounds to his 6-5 frame. If he does that, we're talking about someone with double-digit sack potential. His speedy hands match his explosiveness off the snap, and he certainly can flatten the edge en route to the quarterback. -- CT

Our Latest Stories