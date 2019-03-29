Holyfield, Elijah, RB, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for Holyfield, Elijah, RB, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Holyfield shows powerful leg drive to move pile forward as well as a quick jump cut in backfield to create space. And while he flashes the ability to get around edge, NFL teams will have a hard time overlooking his 4.78 40 at the combine. Still, when he's patient, can be an effective between-the-tackles runner. Holyfield is undersized as a blocker but when he squares up can do good job in pass protection. Likely a Day 3 pick because of his measurables. -- RW

Our Latest Stories