Homer, Travis, RB, Miami (Fla.)

NFL Draft analysis for Homer, Travis, RB, Miami (Fla.)

Draft Scouting Report:

Homer is a natural running back who always seems to find the intended lane quickly, and he has surprising burst and speed for being a compact runner. His cuts are more fluid than they are jagged. Like Kerryon Johnson, he plays bigger than his size because of his explosiveness and powerful leg churn through contact. -- CT

