Houston Texans mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, team needs, picks, big board, multiple options for every selection
Get ready for the NFL Draft with everything you need to know about the Houston Texans
The Texans don't pick until the 20s, and that could shut them out of what they need the most: top-tier offensive line talent. But with two picks in the second round, the team also has the option of packaging a Day 2 pick with their first-rounder to get into the teens, where the options will be much better. They could even find a franchise left tackle in the 12-15 range.
Below, you can check out which picks the Texans currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!
Current draft picks
|Round
|Overall
|Status
|1
|23
|
|2
|54
|from Seattle
|2
|55
|
|3
|86
|
|5
|161
|
|6
|195
|
|7
|220
|from New York Giants through Denver
Team needs
The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."
|QB
|RB
|WR/TE
|OL
|EDGE
|INT DL
|LB
|LB
|10.0
|27.6
|8.0
|31.8
|7.0
|7.2
|7.3
|12.8
Needs: RB, OL
Pressing: RB, OL
Let's just roll Deshaun Watson in bubble wrap and pray for him.
War room big board
If you're a Texans fan, you have to hope they do something to better protect Deshaun Watson after he was sacked 62 times last season. Here's how I'd project the Texans' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:
- OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
- OT Andre Dillard, Washington State
- OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma
- CB Greedy Williams, LSU
- CB Byron Murphy, Washington
- C Garrett Bradbury, NC State
- CB Deandre Baker, Georgia
- OT Kaleb McGary, Washington
- OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State
- DL Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Seven-round mock drafts
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|13
|OT Jonah Williams, Alabama
|from MIA*
|1
|23
|to Miami
|
|2
|54
|CB Julian Love, Notre Dame
|from SEA
|2
|55
|to Miami
|
|3
|86
|RB Damien Harris, Alabama
|
|4
|103
|G Nate Davis, NC Charlotte
|from NYJ/ARI*
|5
|161
|SS Mike Edwards, Kentucky
|
|6
|195
|OT Olisaemeka Udoh, Elon
|
|7
|220
|DT Daylon Mack, Texas A&M
|from NYG
The Texans will likely have to trade up if they want a shot at one of the first-round talents on the offensive line. Luckily, they have two second-round picks, and packaging one with No. 23 should get them into the top 15, where they take a potential franchise left tackle in Williams, whose floor is a long career on the interior.
The team's remaining second-rounder is used on Love, who isn't fast but is an absolute technician as a cover corner. With Johnathan Joseph in his mid-30s and Bradley Roby only signed to a one-year deal, Love gives the Texans a long-term starter to rely on. In the third round, the Texans add another option in the backfield, allowing them to move on from Lamar Miller sooner rather than later.
The Texans aren't satisfied to sit on their hands in Round 4, opting to send a 2020 third-round pick to the Jets (who got this pick from the Cardinals by trading back) to go get Davis, a small-schooler who can nonetheless start immediately at guard. Edwards can serve as either a third safety or possibly a slot corner, while Udoh is another small-school lineman who could emerge as the team's right tackle eventually. Mack is a wild card to compete at nose tackle, and he could be a 2020 option if he develops well.
More seven-round mocks:
(*) indicates pick acquired via trade
Check out more first-round mocks from CBS Sports.
