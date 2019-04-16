Houston Texans mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, team needs, picks, big board, multiple options for every selection

The Texans don't pick until the 20s, and that could shut them out of what they need the most: top-tier offensive line talent. But with two picks in the second round, the team also has the option of packaging a Day 2 pick with their first-rounder to get into the teens, where the options will be much better. They could even find a franchise left tackle in the 12-15 range.

Below, you can check out which picks the Texans currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 23

2 54 from Seattle 2 55

3 86

5 161

6 195

7 220 from New York Giants through Denver

Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB LB 10.0 27.6 8.0 31.8 7.0 7.2 7.3 12.8

Needs: RB, OL

Pressing: RB, OL

Let's just roll Deshaun Watson in bubble wrap and pray for him.

War room big board

If you're a Texans fan, you have to hope they do something to better protect Deshaun Watson after he was sacked 62 times last season. Here's how I'd project the Texans' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama OT Andre Dillard, Washington State OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma CB Greedy Williams, LSU CB Byron Murphy, Washington C Garrett Bradbury, NC State CB Deandre Baker, Georgia OT Kaleb McGary, Washington OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State DL Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

Round Overall Player Notes 1 13 OT Jonah Williams, Alabama from MIA* 1 23 to Miami

2 54 CB Julian Love, Notre Dame from SEA 2 55 to Miami

3 86 RB Damien Harris, Alabama

4 103 G Nate Davis, NC Charlotte from NYJ/ARI* 5 161 SS Mike Edwards, Kentucky

6 195 OT Olisaemeka Udoh, Elon

7 220 DT Daylon Mack, Texas A&M from NYG

The Texans will likely have to trade up if they want a shot at one of the first-round talents on the offensive line. Luckily, they have two second-round picks, and packaging one with No. 23 should get them into the top 15, where they take a potential franchise left tackle in Williams, whose floor is a long career on the interior.

The team's remaining second-rounder is used on Love, who isn't fast but is an absolute technician as a cover corner. With Johnathan Joseph in his mid-30s and Bradley Roby only signed to a one-year deal, Love gives the Texans a long-term starter to rely on. In the third round, the Texans add another option in the backfield, allowing them to move on from Lamar Miller sooner rather than later.

The Texans aren't satisfied to sit on their hands in Round 4, opting to send a 2020 third-round pick to the Jets (who got this pick from the Cardinals by trading back) to go get Davis, a small-schooler who can nonetheless start immediately at guard. Edwards can serve as either a third safety or possibly a slot corner, while Udoh is another small-school lineman who could emerge as the team's right tackle eventually. Mack is a wild card to compete at nose tackle, and he could be a 2020 option if he develops well.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 Coming April 17! OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State Round 2

CB Kris Boyd, Texas

S Deionte Thompson, Alabama Round 3

G Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin Round 4



Round 5

TE Drew Sample, Washington Round 6

RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida

Round 7

EDGE Porter Gustin, USC

