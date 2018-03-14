How Orlando Brown's performance at Oklahoma's Pro Day will impact his draft stock

After what was one of the least-impressive combine efforts of the modern era, Orlando Brown did his draft stock some favors on Wednesday with a reasonable showing during Oklahoma's Pro Day in front of a myriad of NFL decision-makers.

Brown was a mainstay at left tackle for Oklahoma over the past three years, when he logged over 900 snaps at that spot each season and matured into one of the most dominant edge protectors in college football, someone primed to be a first-round selection in the draft.

But at slightly over 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds at the 2018 combine, Brown tested horribly in all the drills and events, and many believe it plummeted his value well out of Round 1.

While no one expected him to have a world-class workout at his Pro Day, it did provide him an opportunity to improve his figures. And he did just that.

Combine Pro Day 40-Yard Dash 5.85 5.63 Broad Jump 6'10" 7'5" Vertical Jump 19 1/2" 25 1/2" Bench Press Reps 14 18

To me, for as ridiculously bad as Brown's raw numbers were at the combine, they needed to be viewed with the proper, weight-adjusted context. Brown was just the third offensive lineman to participate at the combine since 2000 to be at least 6-7 and 345 pounds. The other two were Max Starks and Elliot Silvers.

I moved Brown from my No. 5 overall prospect before the combine to No. 28 overall after it.

While I'm a huge advocate of combine numbers and their decent predictive powers, the combine workouts of offensive linemen are probably the least predictive -- outside of the quarterback spot -- in football, and film trumps all.

And at Oklahoma, for his size, Brown looked plenty mobile enough on pulls and displayed enough foot quickness to get out to smaller speed rushers, though an outright hold popped up on occasion.

Regarding his relatively low bench-press numbers, he's tall with long arms, a combination not exactly conducive to flourishing on the bench. With the pads on, Brown is super strong, especially and most importantly with his anchor. I rarely, if ever, saw him get driven back by a bull rush, and he was a road-grader for the run. Lastly, he utilizes his length so well, frequently initiating contact to keep defenders off his frame, then pushing them past the quarterback. He had an 85-1/8 inch wingspan at the combine, tied for the second-longest among all offensive linemen in attendance.

It'll be much more difficult for a GM to select the offensive tackle in the first round, even with Brown's athletic profile slightly improving after his Pro Day performance.

But I believe he'll ultimately be selected in the second or third round and become a quality player at either left or right tackle in the NFL. A year in a professional strength and conditioning program will work wonders for him.