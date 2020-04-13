How the Panthers can have the perfect 2020 NFL Draft, starting by addressing major needs on defense

The perfect draft is an elusive thing. You have to be on the clock when the guy you want is still available, so much of nailing the draft depends on being lucky enough for the right players to fall into your lap.

But having a perfect strategy for attacking the draft is not nearly as luck-dependent. Identifying not just immediate needs, but the things that will likely become needs one or two years down the line is something every single team in the league can do before the draft even starts. Identifying not just specific players who can fill those needs, but ways they can be addressed in each round -- including trade-ups, trade-downs, and trade-outs -- is something every single team in the league should be doing.

All of this, naturally, brings us to the Perfect Draft series we're running here at CBSSports.com throughout this week. For each of the NFL's 32 teams, we'll be identifying the proper plan of attack for the 2020 NFL Draft, walking you through each of the steps they need to take to come away with an all-too-rare A-plus grade at the end of the weekend.

Below, we'll dig into the Carolina Panthers, who are kicking off their rebuilding project in the first year of the Matt Rhule era.

1. Find a new No. 1 cornerback

After letting James Bradberry leave for a massive new contract from the New York Giants, the Panthers have an obvious need across from Donte Jackson on the perimeter. The best case scenario for them involves Ohio State's Jeff Okudah somehow making it to them at No. 7 overall, but in the (likely) event that doesn't happen, the Panthers should prioritize finding a corner in Rounds 2 or 3.

The draft sets up pretty well for them on that front, with players like A.J. Terrell, Jaylon Johnson, Jeff Gladney, and Noah Igbinoghene potentially there for them at the top of the second round, and with Cameron Dantzler, Bryce Hall, Damon Arnette, and more potentially available near the top of Round 3. None of them is the type of sure thing Okudah is considered to be, but they're all strong prospects who could potentially be Day 1 starters if things break right during the offseason.

2. Add someone to rush the passer opposite Brian Burns

Burns looks like a home run pick. But he can't rush the passer all by his lonesome. Right now, Marquis Haynes is slated to rush the line across from Burns, which is not tenable for a team looking to generate an NFL-caliber pass rush.

Like with cornerback, the draft doesn't necessarily set up well for the Panthers to get an EDGE guy with their first-round selection, but in the event they trade down, that position could be a target. And if they go another direction in Round 1, then players like Yetur Gross-Matos, Julian Okwara, Josh Uche, Bradlee Anae, Anfernee Jennings, Terrell Lewis, and more could make sense in Rounds 2 or 3.

3. Get help at safety

After cutting Eric Reid and re-signing Tre Boston, the Panthers have one starting-caliber safety. Isaiah Simmons would be a great find for them in Round 1 if the draft breaks that way, but other prospects like Antoine Winfield Jr., Kyle Dugger, Jeremy Chinn, Ashtyn Davis, could be there later on if it doesn't. Winfield, in particular, makes sense as a center-field type who could help clean up the presumed messes left by the team's weak cornerback group.

4. Address Luke Kuechly's absence

At his best, Kuechly was the best linebacker in the NFL. At something less than his best, he was still pretty damn close. He was great in coverage. He was great against the run. He was one of the smartest players in the league, and knew all the adjustments and coverages and how to get his teammates aligned correctly. Now, he's gone.

The Panthers still have Shaq Thompson at linebacker and they signed Tahir Whitehead, but they're going to need a longer-term solution at the other inside linebacker spot. This is not necessarily something that needs to be done early in the draft since Thompson is likely to be the guy that stays on the field in passing situations anyway, but finding a run-stopping complement to Thompson in the mid-to-late rounds should be on the Panthers' minds.

5. Don't forget about the offensive line

Carolina's swap of Trai Turner for Russell Okung is a puzzler, not least because Turner is the obviously superior player. But Okung is also turning 33 years old later this year, which means he's not part of the team's long-term plans. That means the Panthers already have to start thinking about who their left tackle of the future might be, and after trading Turner, they need to address the guard spot as well. The tackle depth in this class is better than it is on the interior, so finding a prospect to develop behind Okung on Day 2 or 3 might be the better move.