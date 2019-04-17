Humphrey, Lil'Jordan, WR, Texas

NFL Draft analysis for Humphrey, Lil'Jordan, WR, Texas

Draft Scouting Report:

Humphrey should get drafted because of his size -- 6-4ish and 225 pounds -- and a few stellar high-point grabs in his Texas career. He's only adequately fast and lacks in the lateral agility/explosiveness departments. -- CT

Our Latest Stories