Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82

Strengths:

  • Good athlete for the position with some quicks
  • Plus straight-line speed on the field
  • Impressive willingness as in-space blocker
  • Ball-tracking skills are solid
  • Gets North-South in a hurry after catching the football

Weaknesses:

  • Didn't run as fast as expected at combine
  • Game is mostly linearly, not very elusive
  • Dealt with injuries at Washington
  • Still needs to add weight for strength purposes in run game
