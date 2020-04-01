Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
NFL Draft analysis for Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 82
Strengths:
- Good athlete for the position with some quicks
- Plus straight-line speed on the field
- Impressive willingness as in-space blocker
- Ball-tracking skills are solid
- Gets North-South in a hurry after catching the football
Weaknesses:
- Didn't run as fast as expected at combine
- Game is mostly linearly, not very elusive
- Dealt with injuries at Washington
- Still needs to add weight for strength purposes in run game
