Idaho Potato Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Ohio vs. Nevada

In the history of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, MVP honors have gone to players such as Matt Ryan, Josh Allen, Colin Kaepernick and Corey Davis. Ohio and Nevada have each appeared in this bowl game previously but only the Bobcats have won. Ohio has an explosive offensive attack but they are susceptible to giving up significant yardage as well. It could be a track meet in Boise.

Could future NFL talent come out of this game? Let's examine the 2020 NFL Draft prospects you need to know. You can read more about this matchup and get our expert picks on the game right here.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 3 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

Ohio

Nathan Rourke, QB

Rourke is a three-year starter for the Bobcats. He is a bit undersized for the position, but the bigger concern has been his accuracy, as he's hovered around a 60 percent completion rate throughout his career. The Ontario native does a good job of not throwing into coverage. One aspect of his game that makes him more valuable is his ability to run the football. Rourke runs about as often as he throws and he has been effective on the ground. Over the past three seasons, he has accounted for 60 passing touchdowns and 48 rushing touchdowns. Fans will have a hard time finding a quarterback that has made more of an impact in that time frame.

On this particular play, Rourke does a great job climbing the pocket and fitting the ball in between three defenders.

Rourke is an athletic player. A team could bring him in during training camp in an attempt to fulfill a Taysom Hill role. There are some similarities between the two players. If Rourke gets drafted, it would likely be late Day 3.

Nevada

Jake Nelson, OT

Nelson is a really good player. His size would generally dictate that he has to play offensive guard, but his frame, minus the height, looks like an offensive tackle. The California native has good technique and displays average quickness into pass protection. He does a good job staying connected with the offensive guard and sealing his blocks. Nelson will need to improve his upper body strength but establishes a good, balanced base. He could do a better job running his feet and creating more ground in the run game. At the end of the day, there is a lot of potential. It would not come as a surprise if he was taken late Day 2 but it is more likely he lands early Day 3.

More to watch

Ohio safety Javon Hagan moves well for his size but there are some concerns when the ball is in the air. There is a chance he is taken on Day 3. Nevada linebacker Gabe Sewell is the older brother of Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell and future Duck Noah Sewell.