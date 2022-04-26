Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90.90 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Laremy Tunsil

Strengths:

Masher with serious twitch/striking ability. Mobility pops on film, and he creates a lot of torque to move defenders, even when on the move. Power is apparent. Very capable on reach blocks. Sustains them well, too. Possesseses above-average recovery skills. As a compact blocker, he naturally is well balanced. Tackle first but has elite upside as OG.

Weaknesses:

Kick slide is short and well-balanced but could stand to cover more ground. Susceptile to inside moves as a pass blocker. Has some problems with longer rushers who get into his frame first.

Accolades: