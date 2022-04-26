Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 90.90 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Laremy Tunsil
Strengths:
Masher with serious twitch/striking ability. Mobility pops on film, and he creates a lot of torque to move defenders, even when on the move. Power is apparent. Very capable on reach blocks. Sustains them well, too. Possesseses above-average recovery skills. As a compact blocker, he naturally is well balanced. Tackle first but has elite upside as OG.
Weaknesses:
Kick slide is short and well-balanced but could stand to cover more ground. Susceptile to inside moves as a pass blocker. Has some problems with longer rushers who get into his frame first.
Accolades:
- 2021: Unanimous All-America (third in N.C. State history)
- 2021: Three sacks allowed on 476 pass-blocking snaps