Will Travis Hunter enter the league as a wide receiver or a cornerback? Or will he attempt to play both? Hunter, one of the top prospects in this year's draft, saw success at both positions in college, but balancing both in the pros will be a different story.

Hunter was not only the Heisman Trophy winner in 2024, but he was also the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and took home the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is given to college football's best receiver. He is officially listed as a defensive back at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, but that doesn't mean his pass-catching days are behind him.

"Did some meetings at receiver, did some meetings at DB, so still up in the air," Hunter said when asked about playing both positions once he gets to the NFL.

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it, for real, the way I do it,' but I tell them, 'I'm just different.'"

The 21-year-old told CBS Sports HQ that he will not be working out at the combine, but is participating in interviews. He told CBS Sports that his first interview with a team was as a wide receiver.

At Colorado, Hunter was a full-time player in each role, with 713 snaps on offense and 748 snaps on defense. He finished last season with 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions to go along with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns.

If Hunter does find a way to play both positions, he would be the first in a while to be a true two-way player, but not the first ever. Playing on multiple sides of the ball was more common in the early days of football, with players like Sammy Baugh, who played quarterback, punter and safety, and Don Hutson, who was a receiver and a safety.

The most recent full-time two-way player was Chuck Bednarik, who played center and linebacker in the 1950s. While some recent stars spent a little time in two roles, no one has recorded 400 offensive snaps and 400 defensive snaps in season since they began tracking them in 2006.

Hunter is projected to be taken in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.