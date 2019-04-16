Indianapolis Colts mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, team needs, picks, big board, multiple options for every selection

The Colts were one of the surprise teams of 2018, thanks in large part to a stellar draft class that included first-round pick Quenton Nelson and second-round pick Darius Leonard. While we can't expect such an overwhelming success in back-to-back years, the team does have plenty of early capital to fortify a playoff-caliber roster, including six picks in the first four rounds.

Below, you can check out which picks the Colts currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 26

2 34 from New York Jets 2 59

3 89

4 129

4 135 Compensatory 5 164

6 199

7 240



Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 3.2 16.8 13.8 9.0 18.2 25.8 6.8 19.3

Needs: RB, EDGE, INT DL, DB

Pressing: INT DL

The Colts found so many quality players in last year's draft that they managed to shore up several of their weaknesses (linebacker, offensive line) in one shot. Perhaps they can do the same this year. Margus Hunt and Denico Autry turned into nice rotation players along the defensive line but Indianapolis' run defense up the middle was dreadful last year and they could still use more pressure players up front both in the interior and on the edge. The Marlon Mack/Nyheim Hines combination at running back is solid, if not spectacular, but should work just fine in conjunction with Luck and the offensive line. Many around the league thought the Colts would seek a major secondary upgrade this offseason, but they have instead been content to retain their own players. Our mocks are in almost uniform agreement on the defensive interior being an early-round target, with Dexter Lawrence and Jerry Tillery standing out as fits.

War room big board

The Colts have the option of making a big move up if they choose, with three picks in the top 60. Here's how I'd project the Colts' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

DT Ed Oliver, Houston (trade up) DL Rashan Gary, Michigan (trade up) DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson CB Byron Murphy, Washington CB Greedy Williams, LSU WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

The Colts are one of the rare teams that doesn't make any trades in my mock, but that doesn't mean they're lacking for talent in this class. Wilkins is considered by many to be a top-15 player, but positional need and scheme fit could push him down to the Colts at No. 26, where he'd be a steal.

The Colts open the second round with potentially the top safety in the class in Abram, a thumper in the box who makes for a great long-term pairing with Malik Hooker. Arcega-Whiteside is a big target for Andrew Luck who gives the team a long-term running mate for T.Y. Hilton. Long is a talented corner who may need to shift inside in the pros, but he should be capable of contributing immediately.

Banogu gives the team more depth at defensive end after adding Justin Houston, and he'll likely remain no more than a rotational option, though one who can succeed in small doses. Anderson has been plagued by injuries but he's capable of filling a big-back role in a committee when healthy. Tavai should be a solid depth option at linebacker immediately and could develop into a starter next to 2018 breakout Darius Leonard. Doss brings more depth at receiver as someone who could shine in a limited role, while Wharton is another lottery ticket at corner.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 Coming April 17! DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson Round 2

S Taylor Rapp, Washington

WR Kelvin Harmon, NC State Round 3

CB Isaiah Johnson, Houston Round 4

DT Dontavius Russell, Auburn

CB Jordan Brown, South Dakota State Round 5

QB Brett Rypien, Boise State Round 6

EDGE Gerri Green, Mississippi State

Round 7

OT Tyler Roemer, San Diego State



