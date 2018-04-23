Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft: Saquon Barkley instead of trade, predictions for every pick
The Colts miss out on Bradley Chubb and decide to stick at No. 6 to take an incredibly talented back
The Colts made a no-brainer move to move down from No. 3 to No. 6 and pick up three second-round picks from the Jets. But it could very well cost them the chance to land an elite edge rusher in Bradley Chubb.
With Chubb going No. 5 after four quarterbacks come off the board in my mock, the Colts are faced with two options: take the other blue-chipper in this draft in Saquon Barkley, or trade back again before taking someone at a bigger position of need? Of course, it takes two to tango, and there's no guarantee anyone will be looking to trade up to No. 6 with the four top QBs already off the board.
So in this draft, the Colts stick at No. 6 and take Barkley, then follow him with with talent on both lines and at receiver and cornerback with their other four picks inside the top 70.
You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.
Indianapolis Colts
|Round
|Overall
|Player
|Notes
|1
|6
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
|from NYJ
|2
|36
|Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
|
|2
|37
|Billy Price, G/C, Ohio State
|from NYJ
|2
|49
|Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
|from NYJ/SEA
|3
|67
|Rasheem Green, DE/DT, USC
|
|4
|104
|Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T
|
|5
|140
|Holton Hill, CB, Texas
|
|6
|178
|Traded to Baltimore
|
|6
|190
|Deontay Burnett, WR, USC
|from BAL
|7
|221
|Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina
|
|7
|238
|Mike Love, DE, South Florida
|from BAL
Once four QBs go off the board in the first four picks, the Colts are guaranteed one of Bradley Chubb and Saquon Barkley, and here they land Barkley, one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. Marlon Mack is a fine lead back, but he's no Barkley.
The Colts land three excellent talents in the second round, starting with Hughes, who can be an instant factor at corner and in the return game. Price suffered a partially torn pec during the predraft process but should still be ready to start at guard early. Kirk should immediately help from the slot. Green can take over the starting end role from Denico Autry in 2019 and be an interesting rotational pass-rusher in the meantime.
Parker is a potential option to start at right tackle, and the Colts should make protecting the QB a focus. Hill could easily outplay his Day 3 status but comes with character red flags. The Colts trade down in the sixth round before taking another receiver in Burnett. Moore is a medical question mark who the rebuilding Colts can afford to be patient with. Love is an interesting depth option on the defensive line.
