Isabella, Andy, WR, Massachusetts
NFL Draft analysis for Isabella, Andy, WR, Massachusetts
Draft Scouting Report:
Can line up anywhere on the field, a former high school sprint champion, Isabella is a legit deep threat despite his size (5-foot-8). He ran a 4.31 40 at the combine and that translates to his game speed too. He led the nation in receiving yards per game in 2018 and had more than 200 receiving yards against Georgia. Don't be surprised if Isabella finds his way into the second round. -- RW
