Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 60.53 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Jo-Lonn Dunbar
Strengths:
Only 230 pounds but brings it when coming downhill. Smart player who knows where everyone is supposed to be. Wrap-up tackler in space.
Weaknesses:
Not an elite athlete -- he won't run down RBs or mobile QBs from behind -- and can struggle to get off offensive line blocks at the second level against the run.
Accolades:
- 2021: 52 tackles (fourth on team) and 2.5 TFL as grad transfer from Temple
- 39 career games played across five seasons