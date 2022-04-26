Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.53 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Jo-Lonn Dunbar

Strengths:

Only 230 pounds but brings it when coming downhill. Smart player who knows where everyone is supposed to be. Wrap-up tackler in space.

Weaknesses:

Not an elite athlete -- he won't run down RBs or mobile QBs from behind -- and can struggle to get off offensive line blocks at the second level against the run.

Accolades: