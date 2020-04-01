Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

NFL Draft analysis for Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75

Strengths:

  • Sells breaks with head, body motions
  • Long frame, going to give you a chance downfield

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to tighten up footwork at the snap
  • Not much production as a blocker
  • Long release at the line
