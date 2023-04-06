Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.70 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: James Houston

Summary:

Isaiah Land is an undersized, underweight EDGE who wins with burst, decent bend, and refined hand work at the point of attack. He does a great job with the accuracy of his hands and understands how to counter off them. He rarely lets blockers into his frame, but he isn't overly long, so that could be a problem at the next level. Inside countering is there, and he's not too reliant on his outside speed rush. He should be bendier given his smaller frame on a more consistent basis yet certainly not stiff around the corner and has flashes of awesome flattening. He gets overpowered at the point of attack a bit too often, yet his hand work allows him to play with better strength than his frame would indicate. His pass-rush specialty and athletic profile make him an intriguing later-round prospect. He has to add more weight to his frame (and has the frame to do it) to survive on the edge at the next level.

Strengths:

Burst and athleticism galore

Pass-rush schemes are advanced and well thought out

Will quickly counter off initial, threatening outside rush

Weaknesses: