Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 80.67 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Tully Banta-Cain
Summary:
Isaiah McGuire is a high-motor player with good top-end speed, but he needs to improve his quickness off the snap. He needs to develop more counter moves. He does a good job of softening the edge with his hands but has below-average waist bend at the high side of his rush. McGuire has great grip strength to finish plays.
Strengths:
- Good top-end speed
- High motor player
- Does a good job of softening the edge with his hands
- Great grip strength
- Respectable production
Weaknesses:
- Below-average explosion off the edge
- Needs to develop more counter moves
- Below-average waist bend high side of his rush