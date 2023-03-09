Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.67 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Tully Banta-Cain

Summary:

Isaiah McGuire is a high-motor player with good top-end speed, but he needs to improve his quickness off the snap. He needs to develop more counter moves. He does a good job of softening the edge with his hands but has below-average waist bend at the high side of his rush. McGuire has great grip strength to finish plays.

Strengths:

Good top-end speed

High motor player

Does a good job of softening the edge with his hands

Great grip strength

Respectable production

Weaknesses: