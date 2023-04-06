Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.85 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Justin Strnad

Summary:

Isaiah Moore is an aggressive, downhill linebacker who is always around the ball. He regularly makes plays at or behind the line of scrimmage, and has a knack for finding his way to the quarterback. Top-end speed will be the biggest question he'll need to answer, along with his downfield coverage skills. But he's a gamer who hits first, asks questions later.

Strengths:

Uses hands well to fend off second-level OL blocks to maintain gap/get to QB

Not big but shows ability to get off block in space and make play in run game

Doesn't take many false steps; always tracking to ball with purpose

Downhill missile; shows up a lot on tape

Weaknesses: