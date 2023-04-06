Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 68.85 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Justin Strnad
Summary:
Isaiah Moore is an aggressive, downhill linebacker who is always around the ball. He regularly makes plays at or behind the line of scrimmage, and has a knack for finding his way to the quarterback. Top-end speed will be the biggest question he'll need to answer, along with his downfield coverage skills. But he's a gamer who hits first, asks questions later.
Strengths:
- Uses hands well to fend off second-level OL blocks to maintain gap/get to QB
- Not big but shows ability to get off block in space and make play in run game
- Doesn't take many false steps; always tracking to ball with purpose
- Downhill missile; shows up a lot on tape
Weaknesses:
- Can sometimes get caught up in the trash near the LOS and lack of size makes it tougher to sift through
- Better coming downhill than in space; in coverage he had just one career interception
- A little stiff in coverage, when he has to flip hips