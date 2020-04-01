Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

NFL Draft analysis for Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 95

Strengths:

  • Can line up at LB, slot corner, EDGE rusher and both safety positions
  • Elite athleticism allows him to easily matchup vs. TEs/RBs and even slot WRs in pass game
  • Has sideline-to-sideline speed

Weaknesses:

  • Better as a LB than S
  • Doesn't always wrap up as a tackler
  • Doesn't take on blocks
