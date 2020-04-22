Isaiah Simmons makes a unique case: 'You only get 53 on a roster, if you draft me you've got 56'

Clemson's Isaiah Simmons is truly one of the most intriguing players in the 2020 NFL Draft. The majority of the attention goes to quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, but Simmons is really one of the few players who can play multiple positions. While he's officially listed as a linebacker, he's much more than that. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein accurately describes Simmons as possessing a bachelor's at three positions: slot cornerback, safety and linebacker. The unanimous All-American figures to wear several different hats at the next level and it's one of his biggest advantages as a prospect.

In fact, because Simmons can play several different positions on the football field, he feels like the team that drafts him on Thursday night is not getting just one player -- but three. Simmons was asked during an interview with the NFL Network what the "weirdest" thing he heard about himself during this all-virtual draft process, and he took the question in stride.

"I get a lot of different names," said Simmons. "I've heard 'alien,' I think the one I hear the most is 'unicorn.' I kind of like it. The best way I could put it is -- so you only get 53 on a roster and I feel like if you draft me you've got 56."

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound hybrid put up career numbers all across the board during his junior season at Clemson -- recording 104 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three interceptions in 2019. Whichever NFL team decides to take him in the first few picks of the NFL Draft will get a relentless defender who can do all that you ask of him and more.

Our CBS NFL Draft experts are divided on where exactly Simmons will land this week, but all believe he's a top 10 pick with the chance to go as high as No. 3 overall to the Detroit Lions. Regardless of where he's selected, Simmons is a versatile defender who figures to be a plug-and-play type of player -- someone who can make an immediate impact on a team.