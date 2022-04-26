Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83.18 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Miles Sanders

Strengths:

Big, thick feature back with dynamic cutting skills, high-end vision and contact balance. Very capable hands. Made difficult grabs down the field during his college career and can handle typical out-of-the-backfield duties. Stop-and-start skill is that of a scat back. His elusiveness is actually more impressive than his contact balance, but he rarely goes down on first contact. Often had to sneak through tiny cracks between the tackles. Can make defenders miss immediately after receiving the handoff. Awareness is great. Has the eyes and flexibility to do it. Amazing how he can find creases in the defense at his size.

Weaknesses:

Long speed leaves a lot to be desired. Not as explosive as some of the other top-tier backs in this class.

Accolades: