Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85

Strengths:

  • Gigantic but moves like he's much smaller
  • Effective on combo blocks
  • Strong anchor
  • Enough athleticism to recover if initially beaten
  • Brute strength in pass protection and for run game

Weaknesses:

  • Not always on time with his punches
  • Some speed-to-power rushers can get underneath him and drive him back
  • Speed rushers will give him some problems around the corner
Our Latest Stories