J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

NFL Draft analysis for J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85

Strengths:

  • Well-built compact back with good springiness and contact balance
  • Runs very hard thanks to his thick legs and powerful leg churn
  • Flashes ability to make multiple cuts
  • Specializes as one-cut runner
  • Some home-running hitting ability

Weaknesses:

  • Not super elusive
  • Good, not great vision
  • Not much initial acceleration
