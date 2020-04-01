J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

NFL Draft analysis for J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78

Strengths:

  • Smart player that trusts his eyes
  • Good communicator
  • Nuanced understanding to squeeze pass catcher along boundary

Weaknesses:

  • Does not wrap up on tackles.
  • Takes some bad angles.
  • Not the most athletic
