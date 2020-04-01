Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

NFL Draft analysis for Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79

Strengths:

  • Explosive first step
  • Flashes of elite-level bend
  • Long limbs

Weaknesses:

  • Rarely has a pass-rush plan
  • Doesn't play with much power
  • Never really improved in his college career
